EXCLUSIVE: Beeline Scales Lending To $25 Million, Strengthens AI Strategy And Growth Outlook

Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLNE) announced on Thursday that it ramped up its warehouse lending capacity to $25 million. The fivefold jump underscores its rapid ascent in the digital mortgage market, the company said.

The company stated that the expansion enables it to fund as much as $75 million in loans each month, positioning it for faster growth as demand for home financing rebounds.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based firm increased its line with First Funding from $5 million to $15 million and added two new $5 million facilities with Customers Bank and Northpointe Bank.

Each loan typically remains on Beeline's books for about a week before being sold, which aligns with industry turnover norms.

CEO Nick Liuzza said the expansion marks a turning point as the company emerges from a challenging housing cycle. "We expect our revenues to increase substantially as headwinds turn into tailwinds and as we continue closing loans faster than many competitors," Liuzza said.

"October is tracking to be our strongest month since the market downturn, and we are on pace to achieve cash-flow-positive operations by January 2026," he added.

Beeline's expanded banking relationships give it more room to maneuver as loan volumes surge, climbing more than 30% per quarter this year.

The company expects that momentum to carry through 2026, aided by potential interest rate cuts that could reignite refinancing and new mortgage activity.

Alongside its lending growth, Beeline is developing a fractional equity sale product that uses blockchain to tokenize residential properties.

The tool will allow homeowners to unlock equity without traditional refinancing, creating a potential new asset class in consumer lending.

In August, the company said it would expand its AI assistant, "Agent Bob," beyond customer support to help drive mortgage origination—a move that underscores Beeline's ambition to blend automation with financial accessibility.

Price Action: BLNE shares are trading 1.49% higher at $3.40 premarket at the last check on Thursday.

