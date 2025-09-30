Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Army has selected the company to provide its Flex FPV drone systems, including onsite manufacturing, training, and secure logistics support.

The initial order directs the company to deliver Flex FPV drones designed for high-performance operations.

The financial terms of the order were not disclosed. The stock breached and made a new 52-week high on the news.

Draganfly will help establish manufacturing of the Flex FPV drone within overseas U.S. Forces facilities to accelerate deployment and reduce supply-chain timelines.

The company will provide both flight and manufacturing training, enabling Army personnel to sustain operations. It will also manage logistics to ensure a secure, NDAA-compliant supply chain practice.

Recent exercises underscored the importance of FPV technology. During the Swift Response 2025 exercise in Lithuania, paratroopers operated and detonated in-house-built FPV drones against dismounted and vehicle-sized autonomous targets.

The unit established its own drone lab for design, training, and rapid innovation. In August 2025, the U.S. Army executed the first air-to-air kill with an armed FPV drone.

Draganfly said its Embedded Manufacturing Program and Flex FPV Drone systems support this strategic shift to decentralized and agile innovation. The company stated that the initiative reinforces operational agility and sustainment for forward-deployed forces.

Price Action: DPRO shares traded higher by 14.10% to $7.93 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

