Freight Technologies Inc. FRGT, known as Fr8Tech, has strengthened its partnership with Amazon Mexico by directly integrating its logistics platform with the e-commerce company’s internal tracking system.

The move builds on expanded services announced in mid-2024 and enhances real-time visibility across Amazon’s AMZN supply chain operations in the region.

Fr8Tech has supported Amazon Mexico since 2023, initially providing logistics services for seasonal peaks and cross-border shipments.

Also Read: Uber Faces Federal Lawsuit Alleging Refusal Of Disabled Riders

Through its flagship platform, Fr8App, the company is now extending capabilities to deliver precise geolocation and continuous movement tracking of shipments.

The integration enables Amazon Mexico to automate monitoring, detect unauthorized stops, and streamline alerts, ultimately improving delivery accuracy and operational efficiency.

“Our ongoing and successful collaboration with Amazon Mexico over the years demonstrates Fr8App’s reliability and scalability,” said Freight Technologies Chief Executive Officer Javier Selgas. “Now, by integrating directly into their system, we are elevating operational efficiency to a new level. This capability not only strengthens our existing relationship but also showcases Fr8Tech’s ability to deliver seamless and innovative, technology-driven solutions that create measurable value for global clients and their expansive operations.”

The expanded collaboration comes as the Houston-based company navigates financial challenges. In August, Freight Technologies reported second-quarter earnings of 2 cents per share, a sharp improvement from a loss of $24.66 per share a year earlier. Revenue, however, declined 22% to $3 million. Management also lowered its full-year 2025 sales outlook to between $13 million and $16 million, down from its prior forecast of $20 million to $23 million.

Price Action: FRGT shares were trading lower by 12.42% to $1.305 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Hadrian on Shutterstock