Oil
August 21, 2025 9:08 AM 1 min read

Helix Energy Lands Major Gulf Of America Contract, Shares Edge Higher

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX saw its shares rise in premarket trading Thursday following the announcement of a significant contract award.

The offshore energy services provider confirmed it has signed a multi-year agreement with a major operator to deliver well intervention and abandonment work in the U.S. Gulf of America starting in 2026.

The deal spans three years and guarantees a set level of vessel utilization.

Also Read: Walmart CEO Says Tariff Costs Expected To Rise, Lower And Middle Income Consumers Hit Most

Helix will deploy either its Q5000 or Q4000 intervention vessels along with 10k or 15k Intervention Riser Systems (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, and full project management and engineering support.

Services will range from production enhancement to plug-and-abandonment operations.

The equipment and technical expertise will be provided under the Subsea Services Alliance, a partnership between Helix and Schlumberger SLB.

The alliance combines both firms’ assets and experience to deliver advanced subsea solutions for operators in the Gulf region.

Scotty Sparks, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Helix, stated, “We are pleased to expand our backlog by successfully executing another multi-year contract for well intervention services.”

“This contract underscores our commitment to delivering safe, cost-effective and efficient production enhancement and abandonment services in the Gulf of America, supported by Helix’s advanced vessels, decades of industry-leading experience, and the collaborative capabilities of our Subsea Services Alliance,” Sparks adds.

Price Action: HLX shares are trading higher by 1.05% to $5.760 premarket at last check Thursday.

Read This Next:

Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HLX Logo
HLXHelix Energy Solutions Group Inc
$5.761.05%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.98
Growth
54.03
Quality
76.84
Value
92.68
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
SLB Logo
SLBSLB
$33.28-0.24%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved