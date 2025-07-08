EXCLUSIVE: Cryoport Boosts Cold Chain Tech With New Shippers Designed For Delays And Rough Handling

Cryoport CYRX on Tuesday announced the launch of MVE Biological Solutions’ new vapor shippers, the SC 4/2V and SC 4/3V.

The company said these shippers offer medical and animal health professionals, laboratories, researchers, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others dramatically improved safety and reliability for transporting and preserving sensitive biological materials at cryogenic temperatures.

Built on MVE’s legacy SC 4/2V and 4/3V vapor shipper platform, the next-generation SC 4/2V and 4/3V models have been redesigned utilizing innovative technologies to offer customers added protection during extended or challenging shipments.

Also Read: Target ALS Chooses PacBio HiFi Sequencing to Advance ALS Research with Largest Global Genomic Study to Date

These four-liter vapor shippers are engineered to safely transport critical biological materials such as cells and tissue for cell therapies, biopharma, reproductive health materials, and animal health materials, including vaccines while maintaining the materials’ integrity throughout the journey.

According to the company, the new SC 4/2V and SC 4/3V vapor shipper models include several key advancements designed to enhance performance and reliability.

Hold times for both next-generation models have been significantly extended to 19 days for the SC 4/2V (previously 13 days) and 26 days for the SC 4/3V (up from 21 days), providing greater flexibility and security during transit delays, the company claims.

MVE’s patented “BEND DON’T BREAK” technology features a specially designed top that flexes under stress, absorbing impact to reduce the risk of damage during rough handling that sometimes happens during shipping.

Other upgraded features of the new vapor shippers include a newly integrated lid-locking tab that helps prevent breakage and MVE’s patent-pending “Vapor Shield Technology,” which minimizes the risk of vacuum loss caused by liquid nitrogen overfilling.

In May, CryoPort reported first-quarter revenue growth of 10.1% to $41.04 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $44.69 million. The company reduced its quarterly net loss to $14.0 million, or 28 cents per share, down from $20.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

The company lowered its fiscal 2025 sales outlook from $240.00 million to $250.00 million to $165.00 million to $172.00 million, compared to the $186.04 million estimate.

CryoPort stock lost close to 9% in value year-to-date.

Price Action: CYRX stock closed lower by 4.83% at $7.290 on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo by MacroEcon via Shutterstock