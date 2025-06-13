Curiosity Inks Deals With France TV, Canal+, Al Jazeera, And Others in Global Push

Curiosity Inc. CURI on Friday announced a series of new international licensing agreements aimed at expanding its global distribution and unlocking new revenue streams.

The company has finalized deals with major broadcasters, including France TV, The WNET Group in the U.S., Canal+ in France, and Al Jazeera in the MENA region.

Titles featured in the deals include Planet Insect (France TV, SRC/Explora Canada), Oops, I Changed the World (Switzerland's SRF), and Titans: The Rise of Wall Street (Canal+).

Also Read: AMC Eyes Ad Revenue Lift With Premium Pre-Movie Ads

Al Jazeera will also air the food culture series Eat Me or Try Not To, while V-Me TV in the U.S. and Korea's NATV have licensed additional factual programming.

In addition to traditional media deals, Curiosity has entered the artificial intelligence training market by licensing large volumes of its video and audio content to leading tech firms, unlocking new monetization channels for recent and legacy titles.

"These latest deals are part of a broader effort to unlock the full value of our catalog," said Ludo Dufour, VP of Content Licensing, noting growing demand for Curiosity's content across cultures and platforms.

The initiatives support Curiosity's strategy to grow international viewership, drive revenue, and expand access to its knowledge-rich programming.

Recently, Curiosity expanded its FAST and PAYTV footprint with the launch of Curiosity Now in Spain on Samsung TV Plus, strengthening Spanish-language offerings across Spain and Latin America to drive viewership, revenue, and advertiser reach.

Related ETFs: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC

Price Action: CURI shares are trading lower by 1.18% to $5.03 premarket at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock