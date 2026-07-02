Venture Capital Giant Andreessen Horowitz Leads Data Center Switch's $2 Billion Funding Round

Data center operator Switch Inc. is launching a private funding round led by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz to raise $2 billion.

Details surrounding the process are still subject to change, although the company has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group to help with the fundraise. Switch, which is majority owned by DigitalBridge Group, is preparing for a potential initial public offering as early as next year, sources added.

Investors acquired Switch in a 2022 deal that valued the company at $11 billion, including debt. Last year, DigitalBridge agreed to be acquired by Masayoshi Son‘s SoftBank Group Corp.

Switch was founded in 2000 by CEO Rob Roy. The company operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, Texas and Georgia. The data center operator lists its clients as Nvidia, Google, Tesla, and Logitech, according to its website.

A data center "supercycle" is underway, according to JLL Data Center Solutions Vice Chairman Curt Holcomb, describing a multi-year development surge driven by demand far outpacing available supply. He said the imbalance was worsened by COVID-era logistics disruptions that delayed new capacity.

The environment is attracting massive capital inflows, ranging from billions to potentially trillions of dollars, as investors rush to fund large-scale infrastructure buildouts.

Major financial firms, including Blackstone, Apollo Global Management, and BlackRock, have significantly expanded their presence in the U.S. data center market over the past five years alongside traditional lenders and pension funds.

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