OpenAI to Offer Trump Administration a 5% Equity Stake and Other AI Firms Could Also Follow: Report

OpenAI is reportedly considering offering the U.S. government a 5% equity stake as part of a broader effort to deepen ties with the Trump administration and secure financial backing.

CEO Sam Altman has reportedly held preliminary discussions with the Trump administration about a proposal to distribute AI-driven financial gains to the public, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

This potential agreement could also see other American AI firms offer a similar stake, although their readiness to do so has yet to be confirmed, according to the report.

OpenAI and White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Sanders Pushes AI Equity

Meanwhile, in April, OpenAI proposed creating a public wealth fund that would give every citizen a stake in AI-driven economic growth. The company says such a fund could provide people with a lasting share of the value generated by AI, even if they are not invested in financial markets.

AI labs are facing increased scrutiny in Washington over data center expansion, job losses, and cybersecurity risks, with regulators delaying the release of advanced AI models from OpenAI and Anthropic amid calls from some Republicans and Trump advisers for stricter oversight.

Trump Administration’s High-Profile Stakes

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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