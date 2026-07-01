Private Equity Targets Healthcare and AI Infrastructure as Core Growth Engines

Private equity firms are increasingly directing capital into two core growth areas: healthcare and AI-driven infrastructure, as investors seek favor in long-duration assets.

Healthcare remains one of private equity’s largest and most consistent deployment areas. Investment capital is strategically shifting toward physician practice groups, in-home care services, and remote patient monitoring platforms, moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar hospital facilities, according to a recent analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Private equity and venture capital firms injected $12.5 billion in U.S. healthcare facilities in 2025, marking a dramatic 4,908% year-over-year increase driven primarily by two billion-dollar acquisitions, the report noted.

Blackstone has built one of the largest alternative asset exposures through its healthcare-focused investments in provider networks and life sciences platforms, including its ownership stakes across outpatient services and healthcare IT businesses.

Meanwhile, Apollo has leaned heavily into healthcare services and insurance-adjacent assets, including investments tied to healthcare reimbursement flows and hospital systems through its credit and hybrid capital strategies.

Despite this surge in investment activity, transaction volume fell to 25 last year, the lowest level since 2021, as investors became more selective amid a challenging financing environment and evolving regulatory issues.

Regulatory uncertainty on both the federal and state levels is having a "significant impact" on investment decisions, as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services revisits payment models for facility-based care, S&P noted.

California, Oregon, Connecticut, and Vermont have passed laws expanding scrutiny of private equity involvement in healthcare facilities, while New Mexico, Maine, and Washington have pending legislation, creating variability in deal timelines and compliance obligations.

AI and data centers: private equity enters infrastructure mode

On the AI side, infrastructure-focused investors across private equity and credit markets are channeling capital into hyperscale data centers, fiber networks, and energy projects tied directly to AI workloads. Institutional capital flows into digital infrastructure have increased significantly as data center demand and AI compute requirements accelerate.

KKR is among the most active investors in the space. In June, the firm launched its Helix Digital Infrastructure platform raising more than $10 billion to develop AI-focused data centers and power infrastructure.

Blackstone has also been one of the largest global investors in data centers through its infrastructure and real estate strategies, building one of the world’s largest data center portfolios across the U.S., Europe, and Asia as AI and cloud demand accelerate.

Apollo has expanded aggressively into digital infrastructure and energy transition assets, increasingly financing the power and grid capacity required to support AI compute expansion through its private credit and infrastructure platforms.

The common thread is constraint. As AI adoption scales, the bottleneck is shifting from model development to physical capacity—how much compute can actually be built, powered, and delivered. That same constraint-driven logic increasingly mirrors private equity’s approach in healthcare, where fragmentation, regulatory pressure, and operational inefficiency create similar opportunities for consolidation and platform formation.

Across both healthcare and AI infrastructure, private equity is increasingly focused on building and owning the core systems that essential services run on, rather than just investing in individual companies.

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