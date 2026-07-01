APAC Private Capital Recovery Gains Momentum as Liquidity Improves

Private capital markets across Asia-Pacific continued to recover in the first half of 2026, with improving liquidity driving gains in private equity and venture capital despite a more complex macroeconomic backdrop than many investors had anticipated.

The rebound has persisted even as geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty, renewed inflation pressures and elevated energy costs have slowed the pace of monetary easing expected earlier in the year, according to a report from PitchBook.

Rather than being driven by lower rates, the recovery has been underpinned by improving market liquidity and region-specific structural factors.

Exit Activity Improves as Large Deals Drive Gains

"Exit activity has strengthened across both private equity and venture capital, distribution activity has recovered from recent lows and fundraising has reopened for larger and more established managers. Together, these trends suggest that some of the capital recycling constraints that defined the post-2021 environment are beginning to ease," the report stated.

However, the firm noted that the recovery remains uneven. Exit values have increased, but exit counts have declined, indicating that a smaller number of large transactions is driving most of the gains rather than a broad-based pickup in deal activity.

IPOs have been the main driver of improvement in venture-backed exit activity, with "VC-backed public listing value reaching $81.9 billion through H1 2026, more than double the $38 billion recorded during the same period last year."

"Public listings accounted for nearly 90% of total VC exit value in the first half, underscoring how much of the recovery has been concentrated in reopening public market channels rather than a broad revival in M&A activity."

GP-led Secondaries on the Rise

One of the most notable developments has been the expansion of GP-led secondary transactions, which "have emerged as one of the fastest-growing tools for sponsors seeking to generate liquidity while retaining ownership of high-conviction assets," the report stated.

Global secondary investors have also deepened their presence in Asia, building dedicated regional teams and bringing greater pricing sophistication and structuring expertise to the market.

While Asia’s GP-led market has remained small when compared to the U.S. and Europe, a stronger rebound in IPOs or trade sales could reduce the need for alternative liquidity.

Globally, GP-led activity has continued to expand, with transaction volume reaching $106 billion in 2025 within a $226 billion secondary market, up from $71 billion in 2024 and $51 billion in 2023. APAC GP-led activity has continued to build alongside it, albeit remaining early in its development, the report noted.

From Scarcity to Selective Capital Access

PitchBook concluded that liquidity is returning first to the highest-quality assets, helping rebuild confidence across the region.

While full normalization is likely to take time, improving distributions, stronger fundraising, recovering exits and the rise of more sophisticated liquidity tools are laying the foundation for a more durable private capital cycle in Asia-Pacific.

"APAC remains one of the more active exit markets globally, but the data suggests the region is experiencing a liquidity recovery rather than a full exit market recovery. Whether that recovery broadens beyond the largest and most mature assets will be the key question for the second half of 2026," the report stated.

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