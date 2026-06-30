OpenAI Deepens India Bet, Hires Ex-Uber Executive To Drive Growth, Partnerships

Singh will join the artificial intelligence company in September, becoming the most senior executive in the region, Bloomberg reported.

He will report to Asia Pacific Managing Director Kiran Mani and will "oversee consumer growth, enterprise adoption, partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations, and will lead efforts to expand partnerships and support the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem," Bloomberg noted.

Singh left Uber last week after more than 10 years at the company. He most recently led the transportation network company’s efforts in India and South Asia — working to "leapfrog private vehicle ownership, embrace sustainable mobility and enable livelihood for millions of earners who use the Uber platform to earn flexibility, ” Singh’s LinkedIn profile stated.

More OpenAI Management, Staffing Changes

OpenAI has been on a hiring spree as of late. Earlier this month, the company hired White House artificial intelligence adviser Dean Ball, adding a policy-focused hire in a new team buildout.

Other recent hires at OpenAI include former Ironclad CEO Jason Boehmig, who will lead its product team responsible for building products for the legal industry, and former Salesforce AgentExchange CEO Brian Landsman as its vice president of global partnerships.

Clint Gibler announced on X that he has joined the company as a member of the technical staff, working with Michael Aiello, OpenAI’s head of product for cyber.

Denise Dresser, who led Salesforce’s Slack business as CEO, departed the company in December to become OpenAI’s chief revenue officer, The Information reported.

Photo: Samuel Boivin / Shutterstock