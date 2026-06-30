Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
The logo of OpenAI, publisher of ChatGPT, appears on a smartphone screen placed on a reflective surface illuminated by an abstract blue illustration
June 30, 2026 6:48 PM 2 min read

OpenAI Deepens India Bet, Hires Ex-Uber Executive To Drive Growth, Partnerships

Singh will join the artificial intelligence company in September, becoming the most senior executive in the region, Bloomberg reported. 

He will report to Asia Pacific Managing Director Kiran Mani and will "oversee consumer growth, enterprise adoption, partnerships, regulatory engagement and operations, and will lead efforts to expand partnerships and support the country’s artificial intelligence ecosystem," Bloomberg noted.

Singh left Uber last week after more than 10 years at the company. He most recently led the transportation network company’s efforts in India and South Asia — working to "leapfrog private vehicle ownership, embrace sustainable mobility and enable livelihood for millions of earners who use the Uber platform to earn flexibility, ” Singh’s LinkedIn profile stated.

More OpenAI Management, Staffing Changes

OpenAI has been on a hiring spree as of late. Earlier this month, the company hired White House artificial intelligence adviser Dean Ball, adding a policy-focused hire in a new team buildout.

Other recent hires at OpenAI include former Ironclad CEO Jason Boehmig, who will lead its product team responsible for building products for the legal industry, and former Salesforce AgentExchange CEO Brian Landsman as its vice president of global partnerships.

Clint Gibler announced on X that he has joined the company as a member of the technical staff, working with Michael Aiello, OpenAI’s head of product for cyber. 

Denise Dresser, who led Salesforce’s Slack business as CEO, departed the company in December to become OpenAI’s chief revenue officer, The Information reported.

Photo: Samuel Boivin / Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved