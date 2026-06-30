California Expands AI Push With Statewide Anthropic Partnership

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California struck a new deal with the artificial intelligence company Anthropic that will give state agencies access to its Claude assistant, along with training and technical support to improve how government services are delivered.

Newsom framed the initiative as a way to speed up government work without displacing public employees, saying, "AI should not replace the human work of government; it should help our workers move faster, solve problems more effectively, and deliver better results for Californians."

Government Operations Agency Secretary Nick Maduros said employees need access to modern tools, adding, "To do that, we need to make sure our teams have access to the best modern tools, including Claude and other emerging technologies."

California has already tested Claude in several areas, including work tied to Engaged California and an internal tool called Poppy, according to Gov. The state also said the California Department of Technology and CalOES are using Claude Security and Claude Code for cyber defense tasks, while the DMV and the Department of Health Care Services are applying Claude to customer service and internal processes.

The announcement also ties into Newsom’s broader push on government efficiency and AI policy, including executive orders and workforce-focused initiatives described by the state.

The governor’s office pointed to prior steps such as statewide guidelines for public-sector AI use, training programs for employees, and legislation around transparency for advanced AI systems.

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