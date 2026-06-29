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Ares Management company logo displayed on a mobile phone screen
June 29, 2026 4:39 PM 2 min read

Ares Looks To Top $1.7 Billion In New Asia Private Credit Raise

The proposed Asia Direct Lending II Fund, which will finance leveraged buyouts across Asia-Pacific, could exceed the $1.7 billion raised by its predecessor, although details remain subject to change, sources told Bloomberg.

About 60 Asia-Pacific-focused funds managing more than $1 billion each are currently fundraising, accounting for more than 10% of global fundraising targets—well above the region’s 5% share of recently closed funds, according to Bain & Company. The imbalance points to a potential fundraising rebound in 2026 but also intensifying competition for capital as limited partners remain selective.

Despite Challenges, APAC Funds Raise Capital

Allianz Global Investors landed $744 million in investor commitments at the initial closing of its Allianz Asia Pacific Secured Lending Fund III.

Meanwhile, Blackstone raised more than $12 billion for its Asia fund, while Bain Capital added $10.5 billion to its sixth buyout fund.

Photo: Shutterstock

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