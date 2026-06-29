SpaceX's Cursor Takes AI Coding Agents To iPhone In Public Beta

Cursor is giving paid subscribers a way to manage coding agents from an iPhone while away from their primary computer.

The new mobile app can launch always-on agents hosted in the cloud or act as a controller for agents running on a user’s own machine. The release is a workflow upgrade for developers who want to push tasks forward, review work, and handle pull requests without being tied to a laptop.

The app mirrors core desktop flows: users pick a repository, choose a model, and provide instructions, including through voice input and slash commands. For agents running on a desktop computer, the iOS app includes a remote-control option and an additional setting to keep the computer awake so it stays reachable.

Notifications are a major part of the pitch, according to Cursor, with Live Activities and push alerts used to signal when an agent finishes, needs more direction, or is ready for review.

The company also said cloud agents can generate artifacts such as demos, screenshots, and logs, which can be checked in the app alongside diffs before merging a pull request.

Cursor described a handoff system between local and cloud work, with cloud agents running inside isolated virtual machines that include full development environments for testing and verification. The company said users can send a local plan to a cloud agent, move an in-progress agent to the cloud to keep it running, and then shift the session back to a computer for local testing before merging.

Looking ahead, the company says it’s working on repo-less chats for lighter tasks that don’t need full codebase context, while teams are already using MCP integrations to pull in things like Datadog logs and Slack summaries.

Earlier this month, Cursor’s annualized revenue reached $4 billion as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX) agreed to acquire it in a $60 billion deal.

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