xAI Files Permits For Major Memphis Expansion Amid NAACP Emissions Lawsuit

Elon Musk‘s xAI is lining up its next wave of expansion, filing roughly $300 million in permit applications for its Colossus I and Colossus II campuses.

The permits, filed between June 22 and June 26, plus an additional filing in May, detail planned investments in manufacturing-style facilities, logistics infrastructure, and office buildouts, according to ABC24.

For Colossus I, xAI plans to spend approximately $301 million in planned expansion work, city records indicated. One permit covers an alteration project valued at nearly $250 million, tied to light manufacturing, described as "assembly of equipment, instruments, or goods." The site also includes a separate permit listing about $50 million for "warehouse and distribution.

For Colossus II, the filings indicate roughly $250 million in expansion work tied to "Phase III."

The NAACP argues xAI’s setup amounts to an illegal operation under the Clean Air Act, alleging dozens of methane-fueled generators were run without the required permits. The group is asking a judge to order the company to stop using the turbines, which it says lack authorization.

Additionally, xAI pulled back an electrical permit it had submitted on June 15 for Colossus II. That withdrawn request referenced new raceways and cables, plus "terminations from existing switchgear" feeding new transformers.

The Memphis and Shelby County Division of Planning and Development have already granted two electrical permits tied to applications requesting to add office space at the Colossus II facility.

City records also list two permit applications to remove "30 fixtures" related to plumbing at Colossus II. One of those permits has been approved, with the work estimated at $300,000. Records also indicate xAI is set to restart construction on a promised greywater recycling facility near Colossus II.

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