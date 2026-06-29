Aegon, Lakemore Expand CLO Partnership With $12 Billion Growth Target

Lakemore Partners Ltd. and Aegon Asset Management have expanded their strategic partnership, aiming to grow their collateralized loan obligation (CLO) investing and management businesses.

The companies reported that they have worked together on CLO issuance since 2023, and the new agreement is intended to help both firms scale assets and broaden distribution to institutional clients. As part of the plan, Lakemore is set to take meaningful equity stakes in Aegon Asset Management’s new U.S. CLO deals over the next several years.

Aegon AM’s 2023–2025 vintage CLOs have delivered outstanding results, building par and limiting software exposure to mid-single digits, a notable positioning advantage as the sector navigates an AI-driven evolution, according to BofA Global Research.

Beyond investing alongside new deals, the firms said they want to work together on product design and distribution, with an emphasis on joint development and cross-platform coordination. According to Portfolio-adviser, the expanded partnership is meant to support Aegon Asset Management’s U.S. CLO issuance ambitions while giving Lakemore a larger role alongside a global credit platform.

Several other firms have recently expanded strategic partnerships and closed new issuance deals for CLOs to broaden distribution, raise equity capital, and scale operations.

Earlier this month, Benefit Street Partners, Franklin Templeton’s private credit specialist investment manager with $93 billion in assets under management, closed its CLO 50 with $500 million.

In April, CVC Credit announced the final close of its CVC CLO Equity IV with $1 billion in commitments. The vehicle will be used to make equity investments in CVC-managed CLOs issued in the U.S. and Europe.

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