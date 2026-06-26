Private Equity's Exit Window May Finally Be Reopening And Spacex Could Be The Catalyst

For much of the past three years, sponsors have been forced to hold assets longer than planned as rising interest rates, volatile public markets, and weak M&A activity largely shut the traditional exit window. Firms increasingly turned to continuation funds, GP-led secondaries, dividend recapitalizations, and NAV financing to generate liquidity while waiting for more favorable market conditions.

Forge says those conditions may finally be changing.

SpaceX’s June 12 IPO, which raised $75 billion and saw shares jump nearly 20% on their first day of trading, helped restore confidence that investors are once again willing to back large technology offerings. More importantly, the report suggests the transaction has encouraged other high-profile private companies to accelerate their own public market ambitions.

Shortly after SpaceX’s debut, Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO, while reports indicated OpenAI had also submitted confidential paperwork to regulators.

Forge noted that Oura, Blockchain.com, Motive, Discord, Strava and Kraken are also progressing through various stages of the IPO pipeline, suggesting the market may be entering one of its busiest issuance periods in years.

“The key question now is whether SpaceX represents a successful standalone event or the beginning of a sustained technology IPO cycle. With multiple high-profile issuers waiting in the wings, investors may not have to wait long for an answer,” the report said.

Forge’s data points to improving investor sentiment across private markets. Its equal-weighted Forge Private Market Index gained 11.7% in May, while its capitalization-weighted benchmark climbed 12.6%, outperforming both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 during the month.

The gains were driven largely by artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies. Cerebras, which completed its IPO in May, was the biggest contributor to index performance, while Anthropic, SpaceX and Lightmatter also posted strong gains on the secondary market.

Perhaps more telling was the steady rise in buyer demand.

Buy-side indications of interest accounted for 71% of activity on Forge’s marketplace in May, marking the sixth consecutive monthly increase and only the third time since 2020 that buy-side interest exceeded the 70% threshold. That suggests institutional investors are becoming more willing to deploy capital into private companies after years of caution.

The successful debut of Cerebras also indicates investor appetite extends beyond mega-cap names. While SpaceX dominated headlines, Forge argues Cerebras demonstrated that public investors remain willing to support venture-backed technology companies outside the industry’s biggest brands, potentially broadening the universe of companies capable of pursuing IPOs.

For private equity firms, this could create more flexibility in determining exit strategies.

Sponsors that had been relying almost exclusively on strategic sales or secondary transactions may soon find public markets offering more attractive valuations, particularly for companies tied to AI infrastructure and software. Stronger IPO conditions could also improve pricing for private company stakes sold in secondary markets, giving firms additional avenues to generate liquidity.

Whether this develops into a sustained reopening remains uncertain. Public market volatility, interest rates and broader economic conditions will continue to shape issuance activity throughout the year.

Still, after several years in which IPOs were the exception rather than the rule, Forge’s report suggests the industry may finally be seeing early signs of a more durable recovery.

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