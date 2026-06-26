Anthropic Report Reveals The Rise Of The AI Agent Economy

Anthropic released a new edition of its Economic Index, offering fresh insight into how artificial intelligence is reshaping work as users increasingly rely on autonomous AI agents rather than traditional chatbot interactions.

The report found that Claude usage has evolved significantly over the past year, with long-running agentic tasks through Claude Code and Cowork becoming more common. Anthropic said the shift prompted changes to how it measures AI adoption, including higher-frequency data sampling, new conversation classifiers, and the April launch of its first Economic Index Survey.

Among the report’s findings, AI usage closely tracked the rhythms of daily life and work. Business-related conversations declined on weekends while personal uses—including emotional support, medical questions, and investment advice—increased. Tax-related requests also surged ahead of the U.S. filing deadline, while recipe requests peaked around dinner time and sleep-related questions spiked before dawn.

Anthropic also found that Claude’s outputs are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Explanations, documents, and reports were the most common deliverables, while conversations tied to higher-paying occupations generally consumed more computing power, suggesting AI is being used for increasingly complex knowledge work.

Survey results showed respondents broadly expect AI capabilities to advance rapidly over the next year. More than one-third said they believe AI will be able to perform most or nearly all of their work tasks within 12 months, while nearly six in 10 expect AI to handle a larger share of their workload than it does today.

Despite concerns about automation, Anthropic said users who delegate more work to Claude were generally the most optimistic about AI’s impact on their careers. Heavy AI users were more likely to expect improvements in pay, job security and job opportunities, while majorities also reported productivity gains, increased learning, and greater confidence that AI is making their skills more valuable.

The company said the findings suggest workers continue to view AI primarily as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement, with many respondents expressing hopes that AI will automate repetitive work while allowing humans to focus on more meaningful tasks.

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