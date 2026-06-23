The Robotics Gold Rush Is Still Accelerating And Venture Capital Isn’t Done Yet

Robotics startups are setting a faster pace for venture fundraising, with 2026 totals already surpassing last year’s target, as investors pour more money into machines that can act in the physical world.

Robotics companies have collected $18.8 billion globally in 2026 to date, compared with $15 billion across all of 2025. The 2026 tally also exceeds the $14.1 billion raised during 2021, a prior high-water mark for venture activity, according to Crunchbase.

The surge suggests investors are no longer viewing robotics as a risky hardware bet. Instead, many are treating it as the next major phase of artificial intelligence.

The shift is being fueled by enthusiasm around so-called embodied AI — artificial intelligence systems that exist in physical machines and interact with the real world. While generative AI captured headlines over the past several years by creating text, images and code, embodied AI aims to bring those capabilities into factories, warehouses, ships, construction sites and eventually homes.

Investors are writing increasingly large checks to make that vision a reality. Defense technology startup Saronic raised $1.75 billion earlier this year to expand its autonomous naval vessel platform. Germany’s Neura Robotics secured up to $1.4 billion, while robotics software developer Skild AI raised another $1.4 billion at a valuation exceeding $14 billion.

Despite the flood of private capital, robotics IPO activity remains relatively muted in the United States.

China has seen more movement, with companies such as Unitree Robotics and Robotphoenix testing investor appetite for publicly traded robotics businesses, Crunchbase reported.

The robotics boom is also reshaping the acquisition market. Rather than building capabilities internally, large technology and industrial companies are increasingly buying robotics talent and intellectual property.

Meta’s acquisition of Assured Robot Intelligence, Symbotic’s purchase of Fox Robotics and Skild AI’s acquisition of Zebra Technologies’ robotics division highlight how established players are racing to secure positions in what many believe could become a trillion-dollar market.

As startups continue attracting large funding rounds and acquisition activity accelerates, investors are showing sustained confidence in the potential of robotics across a range of industries.

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