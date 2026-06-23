Anthropic Launches Claude Tag, As AI Takes On Tasks Across Slack Channels

Anthropic is introducing Claude Tag, a Slack-based feature that lets teams assign work to Claude inside shared channels while keeping projects moving in the background. The tool is rolling out in beta for Claude Enterprise and Team customers, positioning it as a more collaborative way to use Claude across groups.

Anthropic explained that Claude Tag can be added to specific Slack channels, wired into approved tools and data sources, and then tagged @Claude to take on tasks. The model can keep track of relevant channel context and return results in a thread after it finishes.

Claude Tag is designed to operate like a shared teammate inside a channel, so anyone can see what it is doing and continue a request where someone else left off. The new model also has an optional "ambient" mode that lets Claude surface updates proactively, flagging relevant information from across channels it’s in and the tools it’s connected to.

On controls, Anthropic said administrators decide which channels Claude can access, what tools it can use, and what information it can see, with separate setups meant to prevent cross-team memory sharing. The company said admins can also set usage limits and review an activity log that shows what @Claude did and who initiated each request.

Claude Tag has become part of Anthropic’s core workflow, 65% of its product team’s code is produced by an internal version of the system, according to Anthropic. Teams use it beyond engineering for items such as pulling product numbers, working through support queues, and debugging.

Anthropic said Claude Tag replaces the prior Claude in Slack app, with an opt-in migration window of 30 days for administrators. The company added that eligible Enterprise and Team organizations will receive a launch credit, and that the feature runs on Opus 4.8.

The company plans to expand Claude Tag to become more widely available, so that teams can eventually tag Claude in other places they work.

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced that it reran its "Project Fetch" robotics test and found its newer Claude models could outperform the previous generation.

Anthropic said Opus 4.7, running without human help, finished the subset of tested objectives at speeds it described as roughly 20 times faster than the quickest human team on tasks participants had completed less than a year earlier. The company also said that for any step, at least one human team completed in phase one, Opus 4.7 finished that same step at least 10 times faster.

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