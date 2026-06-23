Anduril Lands Major Army Deal After 10 Months Of Battlefield Testing

Anduril Industries was chosen by the U.S. Army to run the common data baseline for its Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) effort, a move aimed at speeding up how battlefield information turns into action.

The Army’s decision came after about 10 months of operational testing with the 4th Infantry Division, Anduril said in a press release.

• Palantir Technologies stock is at significant support. Why is PLTR stock at lows?

Under the effort, Anduril and its partners will unify battlefield data and systems through the Lattice platform, creating a common integration layer for command-and-control operations.

Officials did not disclose a contract value, noting the award falls under a 10-year enterprise licensing agreement with Anduril that carries a ceiling of $20 billion.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) also announced that it had secured a foundational role in the NGC2 common data layer.

The Army’s evaluation included a series of exercises that progressively expanded what the network could handle, starting with artillery missions and then adding more sensors and workflows.

In September 2025, soldiers used an artillery software suite running on Lattice for 26 live-fire missions with M777 howitzers. The process pushed the sensor-to-shooter timeline under a minute.

Later events broadened the system beyond fires, including the addition of Ghost-X and AN/TPQ-53 radar feeds and AI-based target recognition, according to Anduril. By February 2026, the testing covered more than 50 different use cases and included an initial shared-network integration with Marine Corps systems.

In March 2026, Anduril said the data mesh expanded to more than 65 tactical edge nodes and supported a full sensor-to-effector sequence across services and security domains without manual re-entry of data between systems. The company also said that run cut targeting timelines from hours to minutes.

Anduril said the largest event, Ivy Mass in May 2026, put the entire 4th Infantry Division onto NGC2 across Fort Carson and Pinon Canyon, using more than 160 tactical edge computers, over 2,500 end-user devices and 40 integrated applications connected through Lattice. The company said the exercise also tested operations under cyber and electromagnetic attack conditions.

"Over the course of the Ivy Sting series, the initial fires mission thread expanded into a division-wide operational network spanning every warfighting function, from fires and intelligence to sustainment, aviation, airspace deconfliction and medical evacuation, with soldiers, sensors, vehicles and command posts operating from a shared data layer," the press release stated.

The company said it will continue to work with the 4th Infantry Division as NGC2 moves into continuous delivery and expands to more formations.

"The Army’s decision marks the next phase of that effort: scaling a proven software and data architecture from prototype to operational capability and establishing the foundation for a connected Army-wide command and control network," the release continued.

Funding Rounds

Last month, Anduril announced its Series H Funding round had raised $5 billion, putting the defense technology company’s valuation at $61 billion. The funding round was led by Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

This funding round has doubled the company’s valuation from $30.5 billion in mid-2025. The firm has grown significantly from its $4.7 billion valuation in 2021, driven by AI-powered autonomous systems and surging revenue.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com