Arkansas AG Targets Roblox, Discord Over Ignored Child Safety Risks Amid Rising Complaints

This isn’t the first time an AG has gone after Roblox. Last year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the gaming platform of disregarding safety laws and misleading parents about potential risks to young users.

In the Arkansas case, Griffin alleges that Roblox failed to deploy age-check tools it already had, resisted internal proposals to warn children about grooming behavior, and kept safety spending down while revenue expanded. The release also claimed Roblox paid more than $900 million a year to developers who allegedly used the platform to spread sexually explicit content across user-created "experiences."

Roblox Responds

"When we identify violations of our rules we take swift action and work closely with law enforcement to help hold bad actors accountable. While no system can be perfect, we are constantly strengthening our user protections, and we look forward to working collaboratively with Attorney General Griffin to help keep kids safe online."

Discord Under Scrutiny

The state’s filing also takes aim at Discord, which the release says has more than 200 million monthly active users and an average user age of 16. Arkansas alleged Discord’s design choices let minors bypass parental oversight and allowed adult contacts to send content without screening under default settings.

The attorney general’s office said Discord’s transparency reporting showed child-safety violations rose 150% in one quarter. The release also criticized Discord’s use of "Family Center" controls and "zero-tolerance" safety claims, which Arkansas said were misleading.

“The lawsuit’s characterization of Discord does not reflect the platform we have built or the investments we have made in user safety,” a spokesperson for Discord told Benzinga.

Users join Discord communities intentionally, based on their interests, and unlike social media, the platform has no algorithmic feed, infinite scroll, or public "likes" pushing content to mass audiences, the spokesperson said.

The company’s “safety systems” combine technology and human-led investigations, alongside user reports to help identify accounts or spaces engaged in harmful activity. The company also provides teen users and their parents or guardians with important privacy and safety tools, including Teen Safety Assist and our Family Center.

“We look forward to collaborating with policymakers in working toward a safer online experience for all users on Discord and across the internet," the spokesperson added.

Roblox, Discord: ‘Two-Stage Progression’

Arkansas described the two companies as connected in a "two-stage" progression, alleging predators initiate contact on Roblox and then move conversations to Discord for more explicit coercion, including sextortion and arranging in-person meetings.

The release said the companies have added tighter connections between the platforms, including Discord links on Roblox game pages, Discord usernames in Roblox profiles, and account-linking features on Discord.

The lawsuit invokes the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state’s public nuisance statute, and common law unjust enrichment claim. Arkansas is seeking court orders to halt the alleged conduct, financial damages, and repayment of profits it says were wrongfully earned from Arkansas consumers.

The lawsuit seeks repayment of revenue the state says came from unlawful conduct. Civil penalties can reach $10,000 per violation under the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Entrepreneurs Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy co-founded Discord in 2015. Its backers include Index Ventures, Greylock Partners, Spark Capital, Tencent and Dragoneer Investment Group.

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