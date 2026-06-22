Private equity is pouring into youth and amateur sports at a record pace in 2026, with deal value already surging past full-year 2025 levels as investors target what is increasingly being shaped as a data-driven, infrastructure-heavy industry rather than a traditional sports ownership play.

Private equity investments in amateur sports reached $2.11 billion in the first five months of 2026, already more than four times the $550 million recorded for all of 2025, according to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The jump was driven primarily by the $2 billion acquisition of Learfield Communications by TPG Capital, which helped reset expectations for scale and valuation in the sector.

The U.S. youth sports market is estimated at roughly $40 billion annually and continues to grow at 8% to 10% per year, according to legal advisory analysis from White & Case. Revenue is fragmented but wide-ranging, spanning registration fees, tournament entry, facility leasing, concessions, merchandise, sponsorship, naming rights and increasingly media and streaming rights tied to youth and amateur competitions.

"Recent acquisitions are focused less on traditional club ownership and more on the infrastructure behind youth sports," said Luca Blasi, head of private markets valuations at S&P Global Market Intelligence, in an interview with Benzinga. He pointed to technology platforms, data systems and multimedia rights businesses as the primary drivers of new investment interest.

Blasi said these segments are attractive because they combine fragmented markets with recurring, non-cyclical revenue streams.

"Generally speaking, the recurring spending patterns in youth sports linked to registration, coaching and tournaments are a strong commercial catalyst," he noted.

Deal flow also shows a clear geographic concentration. The U.S. accounted for $2.59 billion in private equity investment across 17 transactions between January 2025 and May 2026, with nine of the 10 largest deals occurring in the U.S.

The momentum in youth sports also mirrors broader activity across the sports investment landscape.

Sports team acquisitions reached $23.6 billion in 2025 through August, surpassing the full-year record set in 2023.

Private equity transactions in sports services hit an eight-year high of $6.33 billion in the first three quarters of 2025, signaling a broader expansion beyond traditional team ownership into adjacent services and technology layers.

More Companies Invest

Companies operating in the youth sports ecosystem are also attracting large funding rounds.

Teamworks Innovations raised $285 million in a Series F round in June 2025, led by Dragoneer Investment Group, followed by an additional $75.8 million Series G round in early 2026 with participation from AllianceBernstein Holding and HgCapital.

Meanwhile, Unrivaled Sports secured $120 million in May 2025 from investors including DSG Ventures, Dynasty Equity Partners Management and TCG Capital Management, S&P reported.

Blasi added that valuation dynamics in the sector are increasingly being driven by proprietary data and platform effects rather than traditional financial metrics.

"Metrics are transaction-specific, but proprietary data and established platforms are driving higher transaction prices," he said, noting that investors are pricing in potential synergies and technology-enabled scale rather than traditional financial metrics.

Regulations Ahead?

Still, he cautioned that the rapid expansion could draw scrutiny. While recent acquisitions may have limited direct impact on local youth club pricing, he said, there is a broader trend toward vertical integration in certain segments of the market, resulting in captive markets.

"This seems to have been a catalyst for higher consumer prices, and it is attracting attention from politicians and regulators, generating possible future specific regulatory intervention," Balsi added.

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2026, Blasi said the outlook is mixed. Technology platforms with strong data assets are likely to continue attracting investor interest and premium valuations, but not all segments of the youth sports market will command the same level of demand seen in recent landmark deals such as Learfield.

Photo: Shutterstock/Kim Reinick