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Germany - January 24,2023: Smartphone with the OpenAI logo on the screen
June 15, 2026 3:30 PM 2 min read

OpenAI Brings In Netflix Talent To Run Hiring

Liz Wamai has joined OpenAI as head of recruiting after more than three years at Netflix, as the company looks to beef up its headcount.

Prior to Netflix, Wamai has also previously held recruiting roles at Meta and Bloomberg. She also held several positions in finance-related recruiting roles, having worked at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

OpenAI has been on a hiring spree as of late. The company plans to nearly double its workforce to 8,000 from 4,500 by the end of the year, the Financial Times reported

Clint Gibler announced on X that he has joined OpenAI as a member of the technical staff and will be working with Michael Aiello, OpenAI’s head of product for cyber. 

Other recent hires at OpenAI include former Ironclad CEO Jason Boehmig, who will lead its product team responsible for building products for the legal industry and  Salesforce AgentExchange CEO Brian Landsman as its vice president of global partnerships.

Former OpenAI employees Clive Chan and Andrej Karpathy have left the company in recent months to join rival Anthropic.

Earlier this month, OpenAI submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the SEC, a disclosure the company made in unusually candid fashion.

“We recently submitted a confidential S-1. We expect it to leak so we’re just announcing it,” OpenAI said in a statement on its website. 

“We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best,” the statement read.

Photo: Shutterstock

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