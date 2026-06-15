Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers From BlackRock, Blackstone, KKR Over Data Center Deals

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) pushed four major infrastructure investors for details about their data center investments, zeroing in on whether the same firms can sit on both sides of the power equation as owners of electricity providers and large energy users.

In letters sent Friday, Warren asked BlackRock, Blackstone Group, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and KKR to supply information about deals tied to data center companies, Axios reported.

The senator said she wants clarity on any overlap between data center ownership and utility ownership, while not accusing the firms of misconduct.

The letters seek specifics on investments in data center operators, including any shifts in financing arrangements and how facilities are run. Warren also asked for information involving other businesses connected to the data center supply chain.

Warren's requests include "documentation to show your efforts to mitigate regulatory risks that accompany owning data centers" and "an explanation of how you are ensuring that your significant footprint in both energy supply and demand will not allow you to increase energy costs and exploit American people."

Axios also noted the inquiry lands as electricity costs for consumers rise and lawmakers argue over how much data centers contribute to higher prices. The report added that Warren's concerns appear to include the possibility of an AI-related boom-and-bust cycle and how losses could be shifted within a portfolio that spans both power demand and supply.

Last week, Warren wrote on X, “AI data centers are doubling electricity demand,” arguing that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is increasing pressure on the U.S. power grid.

She added, “Private equity executives see a cash grab.”

Warren claimed those firms are acquiring utility companies to benefit from rising energy demand.

“They’re buying up utility companies to cash in on the energy surge and pass costs to consumers while making services worse,” she wrote.

She added, “I’m fighting back.”

The rapid growth of AI has significantly increased electricity demand worldwide, reshaping how data centers and chipmakers operate.

Data center developers have increasingly turned to on-site power generation after facing grid constraints and long connection delays, as AI workloads require far more energy than utilities can quickly supply.

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