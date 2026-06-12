Partners Group Denies 'Market Rumors', Says No Plans To Freeze Evergreen Funds

Partners Group (OTCH: PGPHF) issued a statement in response to "unfounded market rumors" that the firm is considering additional liquidity restrictions or a freeze on its evergreen vehicles.

The two evergreen funds in question have generated returns of roughly five times invested capital since inception and continued to post strong results in 2025, the company noted. The funds produced approximately 15% in realizations last year, with similar levels expected in 2026.

Their liquidity positions are further supported by ongoing distributions from underlying portfolio companies, which totaled about 15% in 2025 and 8% year-to-date in 2026, as well as access to undrawn credit facilities. Both funds remain active investors and continue to accept new subscriptions, the firm noted.

“The industry has experienced a period of heightened volatility across open-ended evergreen fund flows. This trend started in private credit vehicles and has recently spilled over to private equity. Two of the firm's private equity evergreen funds offered through the private wealth channel have been impacted by these dynamics,” the firm wrote.

Partners Group has more than $185 billion in assets under management globally. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties and special opportunities.

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