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Anduril Industries
June 12, 2026 4:42 PM 2 min read

Anduril's Next Weapons Factory May Not Be In America — Here's Why The CEO Is Looking Abroad

Defense tech startup Anduril Industries CEO Brian Schimpf said he would “absolutely” consider locating the company’s next weapons manufacturing hub outside the United States.

Anduril is already in the midst of building its first facility in Ohio, and has not announced firm plans to build another facility elsewhere, the outlet reported.

The company debuted its Arsenal-1 weapons manufacturing plant earlier this year, beginning with its Fury combat aircraft. Schrimpf compared the production process to getting punched in the face, he told Bloomberg. 

The U.S. Department of Defense remains Anduril's largest customer. As the company pushed to expand across Europe, it is targeting a region ramping up military spending in response to growing threats from Russia, according to the report. With transatlantic ties under strain, much of that spending is being directed toward domestic defense firms. 

To strengthen its foothold, Anduril has offered to co-fund European defense initiatives and has forged partnerships with major defense contractors in the U.K., German and Poland.

Schimpf has declined to provide a timeline regarding the company's potential for an IPO. But noted that the company is "growing like crazy" in a market fueled by strong investor enthusiasm and sees no need to go public.

The rapid rise of defense-tech firms such as Anduril and Shield AI reflects a new era of geopolitical rivalry. The sector's growth is being driven by escalating global tensions and record military spending, which reached $2.89 trillion in 2025.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images on Shutterstock.com

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