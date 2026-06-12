BlackRock's $25 Billion Private Credit Fund Hit With Requests To Redeem 13.3%

HPS Corporate Lending Fund plans to honor 5% of those requests, Reuters reported. The fund plans to repurchase roughly $620 million of its outstanding shares, according to a regulatory filing, which also pointed to the prospect of higher interest rates as a potential boost to future returns.

BlackRock also provided a preliminary estimate for the $2.2 billion HPS Corporate Capital Solutions Fund, saying redemption requests were about 4.7% of shares.

A separate filing for the $2.7 billion BlackRock Private Credit Fund (BDEBT), showed investors sought to redeem 5.3% of the fund's value for the quarter.

That vehicle also plans to meet 5% of requests, or roughly $83 million, according to Reuters. In its disclosure, BDEBT said it "serves the ⁠long-term interest of all BDEBT’s shareholders."

The company said its private debt accounts for $203 billion.

Other Recent Private Credit Redemptions

Other firms have recently capped redemptions on their private credit funds amidst turmoil in the $1.8 trillion private credit sector.

Monroe Capital's Income Plus Corp. capped redemptions at 5% after investors asked to redeem approximately 10% of shares.

Industry Leaders Commentary:

Some industry leaders believe that the worries surrounding artificial intelligence wiping out software-as-a-service businesses have cooled. Thoma Bravo co-founder says that new AI capabilities are lifting, not crushing many software vendors.

“The SaaSpocalyse is over. It’s finished, no more. It wasn’t a good term to begin with. A lot of people have said a lot of strange things about investing lately, and that’s one of the top ones," said Bravo.

"AI is an enormous tailwind for software companies. People were assuming that software companies just do one thing and they stay still. But software companies continue to evolve with infrastructure,” he said in an interview from the SuperReturn International conference in Berlin, CNBC reported.

“I don’t think it was a one-shot,” he said of the redemption wave.

Zelter also warned that redemption pressure could tick higher if some investors try to time the limits. There "may be even a little bit of an increase if people want to game the system," he said, adding, "We are not through the turbulence yet."

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