OpenAI, Anthropic, SpaceX IPOs Could End Big Tech's Grip On AI Trade

For the past few years, public market exposure to artificial intelligence has largely meant buying a handful of companies that sit underneath the models themselves.

Microsoft was the primary conduit to OpenAI, investing more than $13 billion and embedding its systems across Azure and Office.

Alphabet and Amazon have taken a similar role with Anthropic, backing the company with multi-billion-dollar commitments while integrating its models into their cloud ecosystems.

And in the middle of the compute layer sits Nvidia, which has a data center segment that has become increasingly tied to demand from AI training and inference workloads.

Together, these firms have defined what investors think of as the "AI trade," not ownership of the models, but ownership of the systems that make them possible.

That structure may be starting to shift.

OpenAI and Anthropic have both filed confidential preparations for eventual public listings, while SpaceX is set to IPO this month. This current IPO pipeline is set to mark one of the most significant transitions of the AI era: moving from indirect exposure through hyperscalers to direct ownership of frontier model developers and adjacent infrastructure platforms.

The scale of those private companies underscores the potential impact.

OpenAI, meanwhile, is generating billions in annualized revenue and reports that its products now reach hundreds of millions of weekly users, highlighting the speed at which consumer and enterprise AI adoption has scaled before any public-market scrutiny, Reuters reported.

Are We Witnessing The Next Tech Revolution?

Taken together, these listings could bring several trillion dollars of new equity to public markets over time — large enough to reshape the makeup of the global mega-cap technology cohort. But the more consequential shift may not be their size.

Public markets would force a level of financial disclosure that private funding rounds have largely obscured. Investors would be able to assess how effectively leading AI companies convert massive compute expenditure into durable revenue, how dependent they remain on hyperscaler distribution, and whether current growth rates justify valuations built on rapidly evolving technology cycles.

It would also expose the circular nature of the AI ecosystem more directly. Hyperscalers fund model developers, model developers drive demand for compute, and compute providers feed back into hyperscaler revenue growth. In private markets, that loop has reinforced valuations across the stack. In public markets, it would be subject to quarterly scrutiny.

When these companies do list, they will not simply expand the AI trade but redefine it.

The question for investors will no longer be which layer of the stack benefits most from AI adoption. It would be whether the companies building the models can sustain the economics of the infrastructure they helped create.

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