An OpenAI employee who joined dozens of industry peers in filing an amicus brief supporting Anthropic in its legal battle against the Pentagon said he is withdrawing his signature.

In a post on X, Brian Fioca cited Anthropic’s decision to reverse a policy that had limited competitors’ use of its new AI model.

"In light of Anthropic's policy decision, I am withdrawing my amicus brief signature. I can't truthfully argue they're not a supply chain risk," Fioca, a member of OpenAI's Go to Market Staff, wrote.

Amicus briefs — “friend of the court” filings — allow non-parties with a strong interest in a case’s outcome to provide additional expertise or arguments for judicial consideration.

The brief urged the court to grant Anthropic’s requested relief and concludes: “Until a legal framework exists to contain the risk of deploying frontier AI systems, the ethical commitments of AI developers and their willingness to defend those commitments publicly are not obstacles to good governance or innovation. They are contributions to it. The Court should say so.”

Anthropic Move Rewrites Its Own Support Coalition

“We’re changing Fable 5’s safeguards for frontier LLM development to make them visible,” Anthropic told Wired in a statement. “We made the wrong tradeoff and we apologize for not getting the balance right.”

A separate provision, however, drew far more scrutiny.

‘I'd Still Have Defended Them… But’

Anthropic had planned to subtly reduce Claude Fable 5’s effectiveness when it detected attempts to use the model for frontier AI research. Because the limitations would not have been disclosed to users, researchers argued the policy amounted to an undisclosed handicap on efforts to leverage Claude in the development of rival models.

Anthropic’s terms of service already prohibit customers from using its systems to train competing AI products, but critics said the hidden restrictions crossed a line by embedding covert performance degradation directly into the model.

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