Anthropic's Project Glasswing Finds 'More Than 10,000' Critical Bugs, Expands To Additional Partners

Anthropic shared a sweeping update on Project Glasswing, saying its artificial intelligence-assisted security testing effort has already uncovered "more than 10,000 high-or critical-severity vulnerabilities" across widely used software systems.

Several partner organizations reported that they saw an increase in bug discovery rates after integrating AI into their testing workflows, with some seeing gains of more than 10 times.

The company cited results from Cloudflare, which said internal testing uncovered roughly 2,000 bugs, including 400 classified as high or critical severity, while producing fewer false positives than conventional human-led testing.

Mozilla also identified and fixed 271 vulnerabilities in Firefox 150 during testing with Mythos Preview, a result the company contrasted with earlier runs using Claude Opus 4.6, stating that this new model is more effective.

Anthropic noted that its Mythos Preview was even able to detect and prevent a fraudulent $1.5 million wire transfer after a threat actor compromised a customer's email account and made spoof phone calls.

The company plans to publish a more detailed technical analysis of the vulnerability in the coming weeks.

"There is a clear need for a larger effort across the software industry to manage the volume of findings that these models will generate. Currently, there's often a long lag between the discovery of a vulnerability, the creation of a patch for it, and the time when the patch is widely deployed by end users," the company wrote.

Anthropic also noted that it plans to work with “critical partners,” including the U.S. and allied governments, to expand Project Glasswing to additional partners.

"In the near future, once we've developed the far stronger safeguards we need, we look forward to making Mythos-class models available through a general release," the company said.

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