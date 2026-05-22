Oura's IPO Could Reveal Whether Wellness Tech Is Finally Wall Street-Ready

Digital health startups are beginning to secure large funding rounds after a prolonged exit drought, though capital remains unevenly distributed.

Now preparing for an IPO, smart ring maker Oura Health is shaping up to be a key test of whether public markets are ready to underwrite a new wave of consumer-facing health technology firms.

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Recent data underscores that the market has not stalled, but it has changed shape.

According to a report from Galen Growth, "Between January 2023 and December 2025, 620 digital health ventures were acquired or taken public, generating a cumulative exit value of $36.3 billion.”

Unlike earlier wearable companies that relied primarily on device sales, Oura has increasingly leaned into a subscription model layered on top of its hardware. Users pay recurring fees for insights into sleep, recovery, stress and readiness generated from biometric data collected by the ring. That data layer has become central to its investor narrative, shifting attention from hardware sales toward long-term engagement and health insights.

Private investors say recent digital health IPOs, including Hinge Health Inc (NYSE:HNGE) , are emerging as important reference points for the sector, helping reset valuation expectations in public markets.

Andreessen Horowitz general partner Julie Yoo previously told Axios that investors were closely watching the first wave of digital health listings, describing the Hinge Health debut as a key moment that would help "set the stage" for the broader category.

A key question is whether Oura can move beyond its core enthusiast base and scale into a mainstream health platform without diluting its premium positioning.

Ultimately, Oura's IPO may serve as a broader barometer for whether public markets are once again willing to underwrite digital health companies at scale — or whether wearable wellness businesses are still viewed primarily through the lens of cyclical consumer hardware.

Photo courtesy of Oura Health Media Kit