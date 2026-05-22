JPMorgan Moves To Reduce $4 Billion Exposure To Private Equity-Backed Loans

The bank has been in discussions around a structure designed to offload risk associated with net asset value (NAV) loans—financing backed by the holdings of private equity funds, the Financial Times reported.

Under the proposed arrangement, JPMorgan would keep the loans on its balance sheet but transfer a portion of the credit risk to investors through a risk-sharing transaction, effectively limiting its downside while maintaining exposure to the underlying assets.

The ripple effects are being felt across private equity, where firms are finding it harder to exit investments as the seller's market cools. At the same time, mounting pressure to return capital to investors is intensifying, with constrained credit conditions making it more difficult to finance new deals.

Earlier this month, David Woodcock, director of the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, flagged private funds as an area the agency is watching closely.

Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said the SEC is investigating alleged fraud in the private credit sector.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday, Atkins did not identify which specific firms are under investigation. He noted that the SEC, U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Reserve are all monitoring the private credit space.

"We are taking it seriously, we are monitoring the situation. There's been allegations of fraud and obviously, I can't talk about any specific cases, but we are investigating that as well," Atkins said.

Photo: Shutterstock