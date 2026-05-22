SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are set to make their debut on Wall Street, thanks to new “fast entry” rules by Nasdaq. This move is expected to trigger a massive wave of buying and selling, shaking up the indices.

Nasdaq’s new rules, implemented this month, will allow billions of passive investment dollars to flow into the three companies shortly after they go public. Analysts said that it is likely to drive their share prices higher while forcing investors to offload other stocks, reported the Financial Times.

JPMorgan estimates that if half of the company's shares go public at a $2 trillion valuation, passive funds may need to sell about $95 billion worth of the eight largest tech stocks to rebalance their portfolios. Investors are also bracing for additional selling pressure in smaller stocks that could be dropped from major indices later this year to make room for SpaceX and other new megacap entrants.

Todd Sohn, chief ETF strategist at Strategas, told FT that SpaceX's limited public float could make its index inclusion "frantic" as ETFs tracking trillions in assets compete for a small pool of available shares.

SpaceX IPO May Reshape Indexes

According to the FT, S&P Dow Jones Indices is considering rule changes that could fast-track the stock's inclusion in the S&P 500. While the initial effect on the index may be modest because only a limited number of shares are being offered, the impact is expected to increase as lock-up restrictions expire in phases over the first 180 days after trading begins, according to the SpaceX prospectus.

Early SpaceX Backers Eye Big Gains

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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