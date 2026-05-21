Nikkon Holdings Draws Bain Capital, Blackstone Interest In Potential Take-Private Deal (CORRECTED)

Editor’s note: Headline updated for accuracy.

Private equity firms Bain Capital, Warburg Pincus, and Blackstone are considering bids for Japanese logistics company Nikkon Holdings, which is exploring a potential take-private deal.

Nikkon Holdings was founded in 1950 and operates through four core segments: transportation, packaging and testing and warehousing. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of approximately $2.2 billion.

Major shareholders in the company include Farallon Capital Management, which owns 23%, and Oasis Management Co., which owns 17%, according to Marketscreener data.

Following the announcement, the company’s total market capitalization was approximately $4.6 billion, though it could increase to nearly $6.2 billion, Bloomberg added.

Shares of the company are up 9.75% as of 3:30 GMT, according to data from Perplexity.ai.

A recent Bain & Company Asia-Pacific Private Equity report noted that Japan stands out as a clear performer, stating it was the only major market to generate both deal value and count.

This strength is being driven by "corporate governance reforms, ample carve-out and privatization opportunities, and supportive financing conditions helped enable dealmaking," the report stated.

"Ongoing governance reforms and balance sheet optimization by Japanese corporates have continued to unlock carve-outs and opportunities to take companies private. Strong historical returns, capital investment from local and global GPs, along with favorable financing conditions, have enabled large-scale transactions, helping increase Japan's market share," the report continued.

Image via Shutterstock/ Alec Issigonis