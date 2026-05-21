Partners Group Debuts 'Total Return' Private Equity Strategy Focused On Resilient Assets

Partners Group has launched its new Total Return Strategy, a control private equity strategy focused on lower-leverage, income-generating investments.

The Switzerland-based manager is aiming for total gross performance in the mid-teens and an initial gross dividend yield of about 5% to 8% a year. It described the strategy as leaning on lower borrowing levels rather than a conventional buyout playbook.

TRS will leverage Partners Group’s global investment team and platform, including its sourcing network, thematic research, entrepreneurial governance model, and industry-leading value creation and operating capabilities.

Partners Group's new strategy sits alongside its existing private markets lineup spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, royalties, and special opportunities. The firm has more than $185 billion in assets under management globally.

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