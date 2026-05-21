Elon Musk-led SpaceX has revealed a potential $28.5 trillion total addressable market (TAM) for the commercial space flight giant in its latest filings.

Largest Actionable TAM

In its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, SpaceX shared that it had identified the “largest actionable total addressable market… in human history.”

The company saw over $370 billion in Space from space-enabled solutions, as well as a Starlink opportunity worth $1.6 trillion, including “$870 billion in Starlink Broadband and $740 billion in Starlink Mobile,” SpaceX said.

By far its largest opportunity lies with artificial intelligence, the company said, in an opportunity worth $26.5 trillion, including over $2.4 trillion in infrastructure, $760 billion in consumer subscriptions, $600 billion in digital advertising, and over “$22.7 trillion in enterprise applications.”

However, SpaceX mentioned that it had excluded opportunities from Russia and China in its calculations of the company’s global estimates. In the filing, SpaceX also revealed it held over $1 billion in cryptocurrency assets.

SpaceX IPO

SpaceX will list on the Nasdaq and will trade under the symbol “SPCX.” Nasdaq had recently announced a series of rule changes that could expedite SpaceX’s entry into the Nasdaq 100 index.

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