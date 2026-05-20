Valve Fights New York Loot Box Lawsuit, Says Same Logic Could Apply To Happy Meals And Baseball Cards

Valve Corp. is asking the court to throw out a lawsuit brought by the New York Attorney General accusing the game maker of enabling illegal wagering tied to its flagship game "Counter-Strike 2."

Valve stated in the lawsuit that treating its in-game cases like unlawful betting would create a standard that could apply to distributors of baseball cards, the collectible toy Labubus, Happy Meals, and even content creators who post videos showing mystery box openings.

"Each of those transactions—and many more like them—involves a purchase of randomized items that can be resold for cash. No court has allowed the executive branch to criminalize overnight such "a breathtaking amount of commonplace" conduct not specifically proscribed by a statute. This Court should not be the first," the lawsuit stated.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Valve in February, alleging the company has made billions while allowing "children and adults alike illegally gamble for the chance to win virtual prizes" through Counter-Strike weapon skin drops.

In gaming, a "skin" is a cosmetic item that changes the visual appearance of a character, weapon or item. Players use skins to express their personality or change how they view their favorite characters.

The state says those skins function like real world property because they can be sold on Valve's marketplace and on outside platforms.Rare or exclusive skins often act as trophies, and can be pricy; a rare AK-47 skin recently sold for $1 million, though it is more likely that users will receive an item worth little to nothing.

James compared this process to playing the lottery or a slot machine, with the potential to win a large prize.

"People enjoy surprises. Part of the appeal of many popular collectibles, from baseball cards to cereal box prizes, is the possibility of opening a sealed package and being surprised with a rare item. And while there is an element of randomness in opening a baseball card pack that includes a one-of-a-kind Aaron Judge rookie card, no legislature or court has ever deemed that act illegal gambling," the company wrote in its preliminary statement.

The developer warned that should this case continue it would "inject uncertainty into hundreds of daily commercial transactions."

Valve told the court it has offered similar mystery-box style purchases across multiple titles for more than a decade without action by state regulators.

James' lawsuit could disrupt a more than $4 billion market for in-game Counter-Strike items. She is seeking damages equal to three times Valve's profits from loot boxes and is also aiming to block the company from selling them to New Yorkers going forward.

This is not the first time Valve has been scrutinized for its gaming processes. The company was forced to make changes for its German players earlier this year. Users can view the item inside a case before paying for the key needed to open it, which complies with the country's local gambling restrictions.

The filings argue that randomized box breaks breach California’s laws prohibiting illegal lotteries, while repack breaks function as unlawful “grab bag” lotteries for trading cards.

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