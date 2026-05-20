Private Equity's NFL Buying Spree Continues With Browns Deal At $9 Billion Value

The Cleveland Browns sold 10% of the club at a valuation of more than $9 billion to private equity firm Arctos Partners.

The deal will be completed in three separate tranches, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. NFL owners approved the first tranche, representing a 3% stake in the team, while approvals for the remaining two portions are expected at a later date.

The Cleveland Browns are valued at $6.1 billion, ranking them 23rd among the NFL's 32 franchises, according to Sportico, a digital content company that provides sports industry news.

Private equity and venture capital in sports has been an accelerating investment trend, where firms are looking to acquire minority or majority stakes in professional teams, leagues and businesses, as company valuations grow. Major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL now permit private equity investment into their franchises.

According to a report from Meketa, the global sports market reached $463 billion in revenue in 2024. It is projected to accelerate to just over $600 billion in revenue by 2028, and to nearly $863 billion by 2033.

Drivers of this growth include "the rising value of media rights deals, increased fan engagement, the expansion of sponsorship and merchandising opportunities, and growth in sports-adjacent businesses," the report stated.

Other private equity and venture capital firms have recently purchased sports franchises.

Thrive Capital has bought a small stake in the San Francisco Giants through a new holding company called Thrive Eternal.

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