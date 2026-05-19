Private Equity's Big Four Are Starting To Crack As Exits Slow, Credit Stress Mounts

The private equity industry's biggest names are showing signs of strain as slowing deal exits, mounting pressure in private credit, and investor unease begin to chip away at one of Wall Street's most lucrative runs.

The average net positivity score across the four firms "fell to its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive quarter that sentiment lagged behind the broader S&P 500," the data reported.

Much of the pressure is coming from private credit, a market that ballooned during the era of low interest rates and easy financing. Investors are beginning to show growing caution about the risks embedded in private loans, particularly as higher borrowing costs and economic uncertainty weigh on companies backed by leveraged buyouts.

Blackstone saw the clearest signs of stress. The firm reported $1.4 billion in net outflows during the quarter from its Blackstone Private Credit Fund (BCRED), as retail investors pulled money amid fears of potential losses in private credit portfolios.

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman downplayed the redemptions.

“Despite the external noise, our institutional and insurance clients, who represent 75% of our credit platform AUM, have continued to commit large-scale capital to the asset class,” Schwarzman said.

Carlyle experienced similar pressure in its Carlyle Tactical Private Credit Fund, with elevated redemption activity reflecting broader concerns spreading across the industry.

Carlyle's assets under management (AUM) climbed 5% year over year to $475.4 billion, even as quarterly totals slipped slightly. The firm also stood out for its ability to return capital, distributing a record $7.1 billion to investors in its private equity buyout funds during the quarter through exits including StandardAero and Medline.

Carlyle CFO Justin Plouffe said the firm was entering a fundraising “super cycle” that will bring multiple funds to market.

“We’re entering a period where we think our fundraising will really accelerate,” Plouffe said.

At the same time, the traditional private equity machine — buying companies, improving them, and cashing out through sales or IPOs — has slowed dramatically. Executives across the Big Four said market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty have delayed exit plans for portfolio companies, pushing back public offerings and acquisition deals many firms had counted on to generate returns.

That slowdown could become especially problematic for KKR. The firm entered 2026 targeting adjusted net income of $7 per share, but weaker exit markets and continued global instability, including ongoing Middle East tensions and rising energy prices, are threatening that goal.

Public markets have also turned against the sector. Between Jan. 1 and May 8, the S&P 500 gained 8.5%, while all four alternative asset managers posted negative total returns. KKR led the decline, falling 19.4% during the period.

Even amid the growing cracks, the industry continues to expand in sheer size. Apollo became the second of the Big Four firms to surpass $1 trillion in AUM during the first quarter, reaching the milestone roughly two and a half years after Blackstone first crossed the threshold in 2023, the report stated.

Still, the broader message from the quarter was difficult to ignore: after years of explosive growth fueled by cheap capital, soaring valuations, and investor enthusiasm for private markets, the industry's largest firms are entering a more uncertain phase — one where liquidity matters more, investors are becoming more selective, and the long-promised payoff from private equity's boom is proving harder to realize.

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