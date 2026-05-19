Anthropic faced a fresh round of legal scrutiny Tuesday as the Trump administration defended a Pentagon move that labels the AI company a supply chain risk.

The government detailed its position in response to Anthropic's challenge to a designation that restricts its ability to pursue new Defense Department work.

In court, judges questioned the Pentagon's rationale. "For the life of me, I do not see any evidence of maliciousness despite the best efforts of [Pentagon Under Secretary Emil Michael], who in his memo refers to you as having mal-intent, a bad motive, cannot be trusted,” Judge Karen Henderson said.

"To me, this is just a spectacular overreach by the department," she added.

‘Crazy Company’

Katsas and Judge Neomi Rao also pointed to Defense Department worries about model behavior and transparency, saying, "Forget about all the crazy rhetoric about… ‘crazy company’ … and forget about the concern about the kill switch in real time. They still have this concern, right? The model is unpredictable."

The Pentagon has argued it cannot depend on Anthropic or its vendors because the company could cut off access based on its AI safety views, and because Anthropic would not accept the military's "all lawful use" requirement.

Anthropic said it can't oversee how its systems are used once they’re deployed in classified environments. The company claims it has drawn boundaries around certain applications such as large-scale domestic monitoring and weapon systems that operate without a human decision-maker.

Government attorney Sharon Swingle told the court the dispute centers on confidence in the vendor, citing what she described as a "very real prospect of new red lines" and an "increasingly hostile posture" during the court proceeding.

Swingle also noted that the Pentagon chose the supply chain designation instead of a more mild approach because it believed it needed to move fast.

Anthropic attorney Kelly Dunbar argued that if the government doubts Anthropic’s AI technology, it could avoid contracting with the company rather than impose a broader restriction that Congress expects agencies to weigh against less sweeping alternatives.

Dunbar said the designation functions as a lasting exclusion that can spill into wider government and commercial limits, while also tagging the company with a national security stigma.

Anthropic Blocked

A split between rulings in Washington and San Francisco means Anthropic is blocked from signing new Defense Department contracts, but can keep working with non-Pentagon federal customers while the cases continue.

The D.C. appeals court agreed to expedite the matter and could issue a decision within weeks, though more complicated cases can take longer. President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon a six-month window, through August, to remove Anthropic from its systems.

Last month, Trump said Anthropic was improving its standing with his administration, raising the prospect that the Pentagon could revisit its ban.

Trump’s comments followed a White House meeting with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and White House officials to discuss collaboration and guardrails around advanced AI systems.

Anthropic said the discussion centered on how the two “can work together on key shared priorities such as cybersecurity, America’s lead in the AI race and AI safety.”

Reuters reported that Trump told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” he believed the company was “shaping up” and suggested an agreement with the Pentagon could be possible. He added, “It’s possible. We want the smartest people.”

The next court hearing will take place on June 5, 2026.

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