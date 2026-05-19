Ramp CEO Is Watching IPO Pipeline Closely As SpaceX, Anthropic, And OpenAI Loom

The CEO said he is closely watching the IPO pipeline, noting that companies posting extreme growth rates while also generating cash represent an unusual and highly compelling profile for public investors.

"Folks are very excited about the company," Glyman added when the topic of fundraising in the private markets was mentioned. "It's just an unusual financial profile to be doubling and generating cash, there's nothing quite like it," he said.

Glyman also noted that this is an "amazing time to be building a company," citing the company's recent growth. Ramp serves more than 50,000 companies and surpassed $1 billion in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) in September, the CEO told CNBC.

Glyman added that the company handles approximately 3% of corporate credit cards in the U.S. and 1% of all corporate transactions, including bill payments.

Ramp was founded in 2019 by Glyman, Karim Atiyeh and Gene Lee, the company provides an all-in-one spend management and corporate card platform. By leveraging AI and automation, Ramp's software is designed to help businesses handle corporate credit cards, control expenses, and accounting.

The company's valuation sits at approximately $32 billion. Investors include Thrive Capital, Stripe, Coatue Management, Greylock, Founders Fund, and Redpoint, according to the company's LinkedIn.

Investor confidence in the company's long-term growth and profitability continues to strengthen.

In June, Ramp secured $200 million at a $16 billion valuation. Just a month later, another $500 million raise pushed its valuation to $22.5 billion. By November, the company had announced an additional $300 million funding round, valuing Ramp at $32 billion.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the company could reach a valuation of up to $40 billion in its next anticipated fundraising round.

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