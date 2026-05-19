Anthropic Just Landed One Of AI's Biggest Names

Anthropic has hired Andrej Karpathy, a co-founder of OpenAI and former director of artificial intelligence and Autopilot Vision at Tesla.

"I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative. I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D (research and development). I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time," Kathpathy wrote on X.

Karpathy is expected to create a new team aimed at using Claude itself to speed up research tied to pre-training, an Anthropic spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Karpathy's career has included a stretch at OpenAI working on deep learning and computer vision. He then left to join Tesla in 2017, later running the company's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) efforts before he departed in 2022.

Karpathy then returned to OpenAI for about a year, and exited again in 2024 to launch education-focused startup Eureka Labs. He has shared limited public details about Eureka Labs since its debut. It is uncertain whether he will remain involved.

Anthropic also hired cybersecurity veteran Chris Rohlf to its frontier red team, which is tasked with probing advanced models for high-severity risks. Rohlf previously worked with Yahoo's security unit known as "The Paranoids," and later spent six years at Meta, according to TechCrunch.

Rohlf has also been affiliated with Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, where he contributed to the CyberAI project.

In an X post, he wrote, "The speed of AI progress is astounding. We have a real opportunity in front of us to dramatically improve cybersecurity with AI. I can't think of a better company or team to join at this critical moment in time."

Earlier this month, Anthropic announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceXAI to use all of the compute capacity at SpaceX's data center Colossus 1 in Memphis, Tennessee. The partnership will give Anthropic more than 300 megawatts of additional capacity (over 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs) to deploy within the month and will increase limits for Claude Code and the Claude API.

Anthropic has also acquired developer tools company Stainless, in an effort to "improve developer experience and the connections between agents and external systems.

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