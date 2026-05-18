The Hottest AI Trade In Private Equity Isn't Software — It's Power Plants

A review of major U.S. private equity transactions in early 2026 shows a sharp concentration of capital flowing into energy and infrastructure-linked businesses. The trend comes as dealmakers grow more selective amid volatile financing conditions, geopolitical instability, and mounting pressure to generate returns after years of sluggish exits.

According to a recent report from Ropes & Gray, these were some of the top 10 largest private equity deals in Q1:

The $38.4 billion take-private of utility giant AES by a consortium including Global Infrastructure Partners, EQT, California Public Employees’ Retirement System, and Qatar Investment Authority.

Other notable transactions included Mitsubishi Corporation's $7.5 billion acquisition of natural gas producer Aethon Energy, Vistra Corp.'s $4.7 billion purchase of Cogentrix Energy from Quantum Energy Partners, and a $5 billion divestiture involving PJM Interconnection assets.

The concentration of deals tied to electricity generation, transmission, and industrial infrastructure reflects a broader shift underway in private markets.

Capital is rotating toward sectors with "more visible cash flows and lower disruption risk," including professional services, finance and construction as well as "HALO" assets tied to AI deployment, the report noted.

The continued rise in $5 billion transactions underscores that capital is still available for scaled businesses with durable cash flows, strategic relevance or infrastructure-like characteristics, even if the broader market remains more selective.

The shift marks a notable evolution for an industry long associated with leveraged consumer buyouts and high-growth software investing.

Instead, many firms are increasingly behaving more like infrastructure investors, prioritizing regulated or contracted revenue streams, inflation protection, and long-duration yield. Higher interest rates and tighter lending conditions have made traditional leveraged buyouts harder to finance, while uncertainty surrounding AI disruption has introduced new risks across software and technology underwriting.

Ropes & Gray said sponsors have become more cautious on software deals as firms "reassess the impact of AI on the landscape."

At the same time, AI itself is helping fuel demand for energy-related assets.

The rapid expansion of data centers has intensified expectations for electricity demand growth across the U.S., benefiting utilities, generation assets, and transmission infrastructure. Private equity firms increasingly appear to view those sectors as indirect AI beneficiaries — a way to capitalize on the buildout without taking direct exposure to volatile AI application companies.

The Rise of Consortium Deals

The makeup of the AES buyer group also highlights another shift occurring across private markets: the growing convergence of infrastructure funds, sovereign wealth capital, and institutional investors.

Rather than relying solely on traditional buyout firms, mega-deals are increasingly being financed through consortium structures that spread risk and pool capital. The participation of sovereign investors like QIA and pension capital such as CalPERS underscores how infrastructure-style assets are becoming central holdings for long-duration institutional portfolios.

The trend also comes as the broader private equity market remains under pressure to improve liquidity.

The industry is still sitting on a large backlog of unsold portfolio companies after several years of muted exits.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that global private equity firms are holding nearly 33,000 unsold companies worth more than $3 trillion combined, even as dealmakers grow more optimistic about new investments.

While the exit environment has improved modestly in 2026, sponsors remain selective. Exits are reopening primarily for "premium assets and tailored processes," rather than through a broad-based recovery in IPOs or leveraged buyouts, the report stated.

That backdrop may further explain why firms are gravitating toward energy and infrastructure assets viewed as safer, more durable holdings during uncertain market conditions.

In many ways, the private equity industry's center of gravity appears to be shifting from financial engineering toward ownership of strategic real-world infrastructure.

And increasingly, the most attractive AI trade for buyout firms may not be software itself — but the companies generating the electricity behind it.

Photo: Image via Shutterstock/ Quincy Lee