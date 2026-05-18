Elon Musk's xAI Doubles Down On Unpermitted Turbines During Pollution Fight

Elon Musk's xAI has added 19 portable natural gas turbines at its Colossus 2 data center in Southaven, Mississippi, between late March and early May during an ongoing lawsuit tied to the violation of the Clean Air Act.

Benzinga reached out to xAI and the NAACP for comment.

Eight of the 19 new turbines were installed after the lawsuit was filed, Wired reported. According to an MDEQ spokesperson, more than 500 megawatts of gas have been generated since mid-March.

Toxic emissions from gas turbines can include nitrogen oxides, fine particulate matter and hazardous compounds such as formaldehyde. These pollutants can often be linked to asthma, other respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems and certain cancers.

The American Lung Association gave DeSoto County, Mississippi, and Shelby County, Tennessee, an “F” grade for ozone pollution in 2026. The Colossus Gas Plant is the culprit for that score, the lawsuit says.

Ben Grillot of the Southern Environmental Law Center said the group first spotted additional equipment during an April plane flyover and later determined the increase was larger after reviewing the agency emails.

That same day, xAI struck a partnership agreement with Anthropic to use all of the compute capacity at SpaceX’s data center Colossus 1, located in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We’ve agreed to a partnership with @SpaceX that will substantially increase our compute capacity. This, along with our other recent compute deals, means that we’ve been able to increase our usage limits for Claude Code and the Claude API,” Claude wrote in a post on X.

The partnership will give Anthropic more than 300 megawatts of additional capacity (over 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs) to deploy within the month.

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