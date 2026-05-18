BlackRock's Troubled Private Credit Fund Draws DOJ Scrutiny

The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office has requested information, and executives have been questioned in an investigation regarding BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) private credit fund.

In January, TCPC announced an estimated 19% decline in Net Asset Value (NAV), largely tied to portfolio restructurings primarily around e-commerce stocks and the bankrupt Renovo Home Partners, Seeking Alpha reported at the time. Following the announcement, shares of the stock dropped over 14%.

Earlier this month, BlackRock slashed the value of TCPC by approximately 5%. The publicly-traded middle-market lending fund’s total markdowns were $35 million in the first quarter.

The fund has struggled recently due to increased pressure from distressed loans, asset markdowns, and declining returns. Despite the decline, the company said it executed “improving credit quality” during the quarter.

Last week, David Woodcock, director of the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, flagged private funds as an area the agency is watching closely.

Sec Chair: ‘We’re Taking It Seriously’

Meanwhile, SEC chairman Paul Atkins said the agency is investigating alleged fraud in the private credit sector.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference earlier this month, Atkins did not identify which specific firms are under investigation. He noted that the SEC, U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve are all monitoring the private credit space.

“We are taking it seriously, we are monitoring the situation. There’s been allegations of fraud and obviously, I can’t talk about any specific cases, but we are investigating that as well,” Atkins said.

BlackRock has been rapidly expanding into the private credit space in recent months, despite recent turmoil in the market. Investors have become increasingly concerned that the software sector will become irrelevant due to advancements in artificial intelligence.

The firm announced plans to expand its private credit capabilities on Preqin, adding analytics and research tools designed to provide standardized intelligence across the private credit market.

Following news of the probe into TCPC, shares are down 4.7% as of 1pm New York time. TCPC is down 49% on the year.

Photo: Image via Shutterstock/ Poetra.RH