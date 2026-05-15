Anthropic and Bill Gates' Foundation Commit $200 Million To AI for Healthcare And Education

The partnership, set to last four years, is designed to broaden the benefits of AI technology, addressing concerns about job displacement and rising inequality. The funding will be split evenly, with Anthropic offering technical support and usage credits for its Claude AI, while the Gates Foundation will contribute through grant funding, program design, and expertise.

One primary focus is language accessibility, especially in African languages, where AI systems have demonstrated poor performance. The partners plan to enhance data collection and labeling, which will be publicly released to improve models across the industry.

Another key initiative is the release of knowledge graphs to assist AI systems in meeting the needs of teachers in sub-Saharan Africa and India. The partnership also intends to equip research centers with Claude to predict drug candidates for less commercially attractive diseases like HPV and preeclampsia.

The initiative also includes co-developing AI education tools for K-12 students in the U.S., sub-Saharan Africa, and India, alongside public resources such as benchmarks, datasets, and knowledge graphs to support effective math tutoring, college advising, and curriculum design.

According to Anthropic, the first public releases are expected later this year.

Bill Gates Backs AI Despite Bubble Fears

Gates predicted that AI would soon eliminate chronic shortages of skilled workers like doctors and teachers. He suggested that AI would change society’s perception of work hours and the value of time.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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