Betting Against Elon Musk Is Risky

“I would be very hesitant betting against Elon Musk,” Carr said in an interview, according to Reuters’ David Shepardson via X. He added that a lot of people had tried to do so, but failed and have lost “a lot of money” in doing so. Carr also shared that Musk wasn’t someone who spends money acquiring things, the post said.

“To see this level of investment by SpaceX/Starlink in spectrum,” Carr said, illustrates the company’s confidence in “direct-to-cell” or other technologies SpaceX was developing.

SpaceX’s IPO Faces Backlash

The news comes as SpaceX’s upcoming IPO is facing pushback from pension leaders and comptrollers from California and New York, who decried a “management-favorable” structure adopted by the commercial space flight giant for its IPO.

Delta Airlines Chooses Amazon Leo

Musk also outlined that SpaceX “deliberately” entered into agreements with airlines that offered less revenue to expand access to Starlink and ensure it reached customers easily. Delta has since refuted Musk’s comments, saying Starlink could have been offered even on its Sync portal.

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