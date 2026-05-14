SpaceX's Latest Big-Money Backer? Brookfield, With A $1 Billion Stake

The company has also committed approximately $500 million to Figure, a developer of humanoid robotics, and disclosed investments in Hark Labs — a next-generation AI platform focused on personalized intelligence systems, funded in Q2 2026.

Brookfield also agreed to invest $500 million in The OpenAI Deployment Company, a newly formed AI deployment platform established in partnership with OpenAI and several global investors.

Brookfield Business Corporation, the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield’s private equity business, will lead Brookfield’s investment in the partnership.

"Collectively, these investments represent targeted allocations of capital to high-quality, innovation-driven businesses that are well positioned to benefit from major secular trends shaping the global economy," the firm wrote.

Following the announcement and the firm's earnings call, Brookfield's stock was up 5.3% on Thursday. The stock is up 20% over the past year.

Elon Musk's SpaceX confidentially filed for an IPO earlier this month, targeting a potential listing as soon as June.

Nasdaq has proposed rule changes that would let SpaceX enter the Nasdaq-100 after just 15 trading days and weight its small float at five times its actual size, forcing passive funds to buy the stock.

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