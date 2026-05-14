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Elon Musk in background with SpaceX Starlink logo up front
May 14, 2026 5:32 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Accepted 'Lower Revenue Deals' With Airlines—Here's Why

Deliberately Signed Deals

Musk said that the commercial space flight giant “deliberately accepted lower revenue deals with airlines” to make Starlink “super easy to use and available to all passengers,” in a response to user Phil Trubey on X, who hailed the SpaceX CEO’s decision not to enter a deal with Delta Airlines after it wanted to offer Starlink via its own portal.

Delta Chooses Amazon Leo

Delta entered an agreement with Amazon’s Leo, snubbing Starlink. The operator said that its decision weighed on its prior partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which handles its operations. Delta will begin the rollout in 2028, it said.

However, it’s worth noting that Starlink’s airline model emphasizes a direct, portal-free connection, as well as free onboard access and visible Starlink branding.

Pension Leaders Criticize SpaceX Power Structure

Meanwhile, as SpaceX is gearing up for its IPO, Top pension officials from New York and California have expressed concerns with Musk’s voting powers, as well as the de facto power over the company’s key decisions, including the removal and/or appointment of the CEO.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: bella1105 / Shutterstock.com

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